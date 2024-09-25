Scientists from KVK, Palem, Visit Farmers' Fields in Ieeja Mandal to Address Pest Infestation

Ieeja: A team of agricultural scientists from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Palem, visited the groundnut, cotton, and redgram (pigeon pea) fields of farmers in Ieeja mandal today. The visit was conducted in the presence of Mandal Agriculture Officer (MAO) of Ieeja and Agricultural Extension Officers (AEOs) Yuva Raj and Medikonda Srikanth.

During their field inspections, the scientists observed the presence of various pests affecting the crops. Sucking pests were found in pigeon pea fields. To manage this issue, the scientists recommended spraying Imidacloprid @ 60 ml or Diafenthiuron @ 250 g mixed in 200 liters of water per acre.

In groundnut fields, the tobacco caterpillar infestation was identified. The scientists suggested controlling this pest with Emamectin Benzoate at the recommended dosage for effective pest management.

In cotton crops, leaf curl disease caused by pests was noted. To tackle this problem, the experts advised farmers to spray Chlorpyrifos 500 ml mixed in 200 liters of water per acre.

The visit aimed to provide farmers with timely pest control measures and ensure the health of their crops during the growing season.