Scientists who made the farmers aware about the use of drones in the farming community

Scientists who made the farmers aware about the use of drones in the farming community
A face-to-face program with scientists was arranged for the farmers at Thudukurty Village Rythu Vedika, Nagar Kurnool Mandal, Nagar Kurnool District

Nagarkurnool: A face-to-face program with scientists was arranged for the farmers at Thudukurty Village Rythu Vedika, Nagar Kurnool Mandal, Nagar Kurnool District, as part of which farmers were made aware of how to do integrated agriculture, dairy, sheep and poultry industries along with food grains, and then scientists told about modern mechanization in agriculture.

As part of this, farmers were explained about the benefits of drone use. At the end of the program Govardhan, Scientist of Integrated Farming System and Ramgopal Verma, Scientist of Drone Technology in Agriculture gave suitable suggestions and cleared the doubts of the farmers. AEO Kashyap and others participated in this program.

