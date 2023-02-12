SCR announces cancellation of trains between, Kacheguda to Guntur amid repair works

Guntur-Kachiguda (No.17251) train from 12th to 28th of this month, Kachiguda-Guntur (No.17252) from 13th to March 1st, Kachiguda-Medak (No.07577) from 13th to March 1st, Medak-Kachiguda (No. 07578) train will be canceled from 13 to March 1. Machilipatnam-Kurnool City (No. 07067) Train on 14, 16, 18, 21 23, 25, 28.., Kurnool City - Machilipatnam (No. 07068) Train on 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 1 March will cancelled.



Meanwhile, few trains are partially cancelled wherein Guntur- Secunderabad (No. 17253) Express will run between Guntur-Donakonda from 19th-28th of this month. Secunderabad-Guntur (No. 17254) Express has been canceled between Donakonda-Guntur from 18-27. Guntur-Doan (No.17228) from 12-28, Doan-Guntur (No.17227) train has been canceled between 13-March 1 this month. Guntur-Tirupati (No.17261) from 19-28, Tirupati-Guntur (No.17262) from 18-27 was canceled between Guntur-Markapuram stations.







