SCR bags five awards in TSEC Awards

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) bags five awards in “Telangana State Energy Conservation Awards-2023” (TSEC) presented by Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), Ministry of Energy, Government of Telangana on Wednesday.

According to the SCR officials, these awards were presented for buildings and stations for systematic and serious attempts for efficient utilisation of energy, conservation of energy, research and promotion of energy efficiency during the year 2022-23.

While Nalgonda railway station was presented gold award in the railway station buildings category, Lekha Bhavan received gold award in the government buildings category and Kacheguda railway station received silver in the railway station building category. The Passenger Reservation System building and Lalaguda Carriage Workshop won silver in government buildings and medium-scale industries categories respectively, said a senior official, SCR.

Meanwhile, SCR also bagged two awards in Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Awards – 2023 presented by Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission, he added.