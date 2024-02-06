  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

SCR cancels sever trains in due to non-interlocking works between Moulali-Sanatnagar

South Central Railway
x

South Central Railway

Highlights

South Central Railway has cancelled many trains due to doubling and non-interlocking works between Moulali-Sanatnagar railway stations.

South Central Railway has cancelled many trains due to doubling and non-interlocking works between Moulali-Sanatnagar railway stations. Due to this, some trains have been completely canceled till the 11th of this month. Others are partially run.

Especially, many trains from Secunderabad (which run daily) to Ramagundam, Mancherial, Bellampally and Kagaznagar have been cancelled. Hyderabad-Sirpur Khagajnagar Inter City (17011/12), Kagaznagar Superfast (12757/58), Secunderabad-Guntur Inter City (12705/06) Express, Secunderabad-Guntur Satavahana Express (12714/13), Kakatiya Express (17659/60) Completely cancelled.

Bhagyanagar Express (17233/14) and 17201/02 Golconda Express running between Secunderabad-Guntur will depart from Kazipet. To this extent, passengers should note the cancellation of trains.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X