SCR cancels sever trains in due to non-interlocking works between Moulali-Sanatnagar

South Central Railway has cancelled many trains due to doubling and non-interlocking works between Moulali-Sanatnagar railway stations. Due to this, some trains have been completely canceled till the 11th of this month. Others are partially run.

Especially, many trains from Secunderabad (which run daily) to Ramagundam, Mancherial, Bellampally and Kagaznagar have been cancelled. Hyderabad-Sirpur Khagajnagar Inter City (17011/12), Kagaznagar Superfast (12757/58), Secunderabad-Guntur Inter City (12705/06) Express, Secunderabad-Guntur Satavahana Express (12714/13), Kakatiya Express (17659/60) Completely cancelled.

Bhagyanagar Express (17233/14) and 17201/02 Golconda Express running between Secunderabad-Guntur will depart from Kazipet. To this extent, passengers should note the cancellation of trains.