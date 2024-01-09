  • Menu
SCR holds review meeting on safety of train operations

South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a review meeting on the safety of train operations and the progress of various developmental works across the zone on Monday.

During the meeting, they emphasized upon the safe running of the trainsand strictly adhering to safety procedures and also regular counseling to the staff like loco pilots, assistant loco pilots and staff who are involved in the working of train operations should be conducted.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR stressed that even small problems have to be addressed instantly to ensure safety and also reviewed the status of updating the safety instructions and latest guidelines at stations, crew booking lobbies and wherever it is necessary.

