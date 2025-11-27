SCR launches special train services between Secunderabad and Anakapalle

To manage increasing passenger traffic during the winter travel months, South Central Railway has extended the run of special trains operating between Secunderabad and Anakapalle. The decision comes as part of efforts to reduce overcrowding on key regional routes and provide smoother long-distance connectivity for travellers.

Under the revised schedule, Train 07055 from Secunderabad to Anakapalle will operate every Thursday from December 4 2025 to 26 March 2026, totalling 17 services. The return service, Train 07056, will run on Fridays from December 5, 2025 to March 27, 2026, also covering 17 trips

The trains will halt at major stations, including Charlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Guntur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Tuni and Elamanchili in both directions. The extended services will include 1AC, 2AC, 3AC and sleeper coaches, offering a range of travel options for passengers

Railway officials said the extension aims to provide consistent relief during busy travel weeks and ensure passengers have dependable connectivity throughout the season.