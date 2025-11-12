SCR reviews safety; unveils digital ID system for outsourced staff

Hyderabad: Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager of South Central Railway, chaired a safety review meeting at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, focusing on safer train operations and operational preparedness across all divisions

Senior officials and Divisional Railway Managers from Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Guntakal and Nanded divisions joined through video conference.

During the meeting, South Central Railway launched a new digital initiative named Outsourcing Employees ID Cards Management (OEID) web application. The system generates QR-based identity cards for outsourced workers, supported by OTP login, document uploads and a two-level verification process to ensure secure authentication

Srivastava emphasised strict compliance with safety procedures, including obtaining Method and Supervision Statements before fieldwork, monitoring signaling systems and preparing for winter conditions.