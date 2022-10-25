  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

SCR to extend few special trains

SCR to extend few special trains
x
Highlights

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway to extend few special trains during November and December.

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway to extend few special trains during November and December.

Train no 07643 (Hyderabad–Tirupati) will run every Monday and date of the journey is from November 6 to November 28. Train no 07644(Tirupati-Hyderabad) will run every Tuesday and date of journey is from November 8 to November 29.

Train no 07142(Lingampalliy– Kakinada Town) will run every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and date of journey is from November 3 to December 1. Train no 07142(Secunderabad–Machilipatnam) will run every Sunday and date of journey is from November 6 to December 25.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X