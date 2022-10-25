SCR to extend few special trains

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway to extend few special trains during November and December.

Train no 07643 (Hyderabad–Tirupati) will run every Monday and date of the journey is from November 6 to November 28. Train no 07644(Tirupati-Hyderabad) will run every Tuesday and date of journey is from November 8 to November 29.

Train no 07142(Lingampalliy– Kakinada Town) will run every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and date of journey is from November 3 to December 1. Train no 07142(Secunderabad–Machilipatnam) will run every Sunday and date of journey is from November 6 to December 25.