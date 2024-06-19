SCR to restore a few trains

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Tuesday announced that a few trains, which were previously diverted due to non-interlocking works at Malkhedi and Mahadeokhedi stations of West Central Railway, have now been restored to their normal routes.

Train no 03226 (Secunderabad-Danapur), train no 07647 (Secunderabad-Danapur), and train no 07021 (Secunderabad-Danapur), which were earlier diverted via Khandwa-Itarsi-Bina-Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi-Kanpur Central-Prayagraj, have now been restored to run on their normal routes, said a senior official, SCR.