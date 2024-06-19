Live
- Markets at all-time high on buying in heavy weights
- Karimnagar: Kisan Samman Yojana is to help small farmers
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will be an end to all epics: Director Nag Ashwin
- ‘Khalasay’ from Priyadarshi’s ‘Darling’ captures frustration of a common man
- Ex-Minister Roja contemplates comeback to Telugu cinema
- Vangalapudi Anitha Assumes Office as AP Home Minister
- ‘Lucky Baskhar’ kickstarts musical promotions with a soulful track
- Trivikram’s son Rishi begins film journey
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ prepares for glitzy pre-release event in Mumbai
- Complete Smart City works on a war footing, Ponnam tells officials
SCR to restore a few trains
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Tuesday announced that a few trains, which were previously diverted due to non-interlocking works at Malkhedi and Mahadeokhedi stations of West Central Railway, have now been restored to their normal routes.
Train no 03226 (Secunderabad-Danapur), train no 07647 (Secunderabad-Danapur), and train no 07021 (Secunderabad-Danapur), which were earlier diverted via Khandwa-Itarsi-Bina-Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi-Kanpur Central-Prayagraj, have now been restored to run on their normal routes, said a senior official, SCR.
