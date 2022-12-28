SCR to run 92 Sankranti special trains

Hyderabad: In view of the Sankranti festival, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run 92 special trains between various destinations. These trains will have varied coach composition, including both reserved and unreserved, catering to all segments of passengers, the railway said on Tuesday.

Travellers seeking reserved accommodation can book their tickets online through IRCTC website, apart from the railway reservation counters. Those wishing to travel by unreserved coaches can purchase their tickets through mobile app; thereby avoid standing in queue at counters.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain requested rail-users to make use of the additional travel facility provided by the zone and have safe and hassle-free journey. "The zone is taking several measures to handle Sankranti rush and provide transport facility to the passengers smoothly by pooling its available resources," he added.

Officials are preparing plans to introduce more special trains as per the availability of resources like rolling stock, route, staff

Sl. Tr. No. From – To Days of Run Journey Commences On January-2023

♦ 07067 Machilipatnam – Kurnool City Sat, Tue, Thu 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17

♦ 07068 Kurnool City – Machilipatnam Sun, Wed, Fri 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18

♦ 07445 Kakinada Town – Lingampalli Mon, Wed, Fri 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18

♦ 07446 Lingampalli – Kakinada Town Tue, Thu, Sat 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19

♦ 07185 Machilipatnam – Secunderabad Sun 1, 8, 15

♦ 07186 Secunderabad – Machilipatnam Sun 1, 8, 15

♦ 07095 Machilipatnam – Tirupati Sun, Mon, Wed, Fri 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 16

♦ 07096 Tirupati – Machilipatnam Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17

♦ 07698 Vijayawada – Nagarsol Fri 6, 13

♦ 07699 Nagarsol – Vijayawada Sat 7, 14

♦ 07607 Purna – Tirupati Mon 2, 9, 16

♦ 07608 Tirupati – Purna Tue 3, 10, 17

♦ 07605 Tirupati – Akola Fri 6, 13

♦ 07606 Akola – Tirupati Sun 8, 15

♦ 07165 Secunderabad – Cuttack Fri 6,13

♦ 07166 Cuttack – Secunderabad Sat 7, 14

♦ 07431 Nanded – Brahmapur Sat 7,14

♦ 07432 Brahmapur – Nanded Sun 8,15

♦ 07093 Nanded – Yesvantpur Mon 2,9

♦ 07094 Yesvantpur – Nanded Tue 3,10

♦ 07265 Hyderabad – Yesvantpur Tue 3,10,17

♦ 07266 Yesvantpur – Hyderabad Wed 4,11,18

♦ 07233 Secunderabad – Yesvantpur Thu 5,12,19

♦ 07234 Yesvantpur – Secunderabad Fri 6,13,20