Live
Just In
SCR to run additional Sabarimala special trains
Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of Sabarimala pilgrims, South Central Railway will run a few more additional Sabarimala special trains between various destinations.
Train no 07111 (Secunderabad–Kollam), will depart from Secunderabad at 6:40 pm and arrive at Kollam at 11:55 pm on the next day and date of the journey is December 27, January 3, 10 and 17. Train no 07112 (Kollam- Secunderabad), will depart from Kollam at 2:30 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 9:40 am on the next day and date of the journey is December 29, January 5, 12 and 19.
Enroute, these special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikera and Kayankulam stations in both the directions. Train no 07117 (Secunderabad – Kottayam), will depart on January 4 from Secunderabad at 3:30 pm and arrive at Kottayam at 11:05 pm on the next day. Train no 07118 (Kottayam – Secunderabad) will depart on January 4 from Kottayam at 12:30 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 5 am on the next day.
Enroute, these special trains will stop at Begumpet, Sanath Nagar, Lingampalli, Shankarapalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Seram, Chittapur, Yadgir, Raichur, Mantralayam Rd, Adoni, Guntakal, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Kadiri, Mulakala Cheruvu, Madanapalle Rd, Kalikiri, Piler, Pakala, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Palakkad, Thrisur, Alwaye and Ernakulam Town stations in both the directions. These special trains consist of first AC, 2AC, 3AC, sleeper class and general second class coaches.