SCR to run few more additional special trains

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of Sabarimala pilgrims, South Central Railway to run a few more additional Sabarimala special trains between various destinations.

Train no 07167 (Hyderabad – Kottayam), will depart from Hyderabad at 12:25 pm and arrive at Kottayam at 4:40 pm on the next day and date of the journey is on December 12, 19, 26, and January 2, 9, 16, 23.Train no 07168 (Kottayam-Hyderabad), will depart from Kottayam at 9:25 pm and arrive at Hyderabad at 11:45 pm on the next day and date of the journey is on December 13, 20, 27, and January 3, 10, 17, 24.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Cherlapalli, Bhongir, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Madhira, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva and Ernakulam Town stations in both the directions. Train no 07167 (Secunderabad – Kottayam), will depart from Secunderabad at 4:50 pm and arrive at Kottayam at 11:05 pm on the next day and date of the journey is on December 11 and 18. Train no 07158 (Kottayam – Secunderabad) will depart from Kottayam at 12:30 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 4:35 pm on the next day and date of the journey is on December 13 and 20.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Seram, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Adoni, Gooty, Tadipatri, Cuddapah, Razampet, Koduru, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Alwaye and Ernakulam Town stations in both the directions.