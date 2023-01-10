  • Menu
SCR to run Sankranti special trains to Vizag

SCR to run Sankranti special trains to Vizag
SCR to run Sankranti special trains to Vizag

To cater the needs of rail passengers travelling to their home towns and pilgrimage during the Sankranti festival season, South Central Railway will run special trains between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

The (no 08505) Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad express will be run on January 11,13 and 16. The (no 08506) Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam train will be run on January 12,14 and 17.

The special trains will stop at Duvvada, Annavaram, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Warangal, Kazipet and Jangaon stations in both directions. The advance reservation for these trains will be available from 8 am on January 10.

