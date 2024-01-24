SCR to run special trains between Sec-Tirupati

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Secunderabad - Tirupati.

Train no 07041 (Secunderabad –Tirupati) will depart from Secunderabad at 8:00 pm and arrive at Tirupati at 9 am on the next day and date of the journey from January 25.

Train no 07042 (Secunderabad –Tirupati) will depart from Tirupati at 7:50 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 6:45 am on the next day and date of the journey from January 26.

These special trains will stop at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Razampet and Renigunta stations in both the directions.