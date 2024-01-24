  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

SCR to run special trains between Sec-Tirupati

Special trains
x

Special trains  

Highlights

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Secunderabad - Tirupati.Train no 07041...

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Secunderabad - Tirupati.

Train no 07041 (Secunderabad –Tirupati) will depart from Secunderabad at 8:00 pm and arrive at Tirupati at 9 am on the next day and date of the journey from January 25.

Train no 07042 (Secunderabad –Tirupati) will depart from Tirupati at 7:50 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 6:45 am on the next day and date of the journey from January 26.

These special trains will stop at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Razampet and Renigunta stations in both the directions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X