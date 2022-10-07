SCR to run special trains between various destinations

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations.

Secunderabad-Narsapur (no-07439) will depart from Secunderabad at 11.35 pm and arrive Narsapur at 10 am on the next day. The date of journey is October 8. This train will halt at Train No. 07439 will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaran Town, and Palakollu stations.

Narsapur-Secunderabad (no-07440) will depart from Narsapur at 9 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 7.50 am on the next day. The train will ply on October 9. The stops allotted are Palakollu, Bhimavaran Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations.

Secunderabad-Tirupati (no-07469) will depart from Secunderabad at 9.05 pm and arrive Tirupati at 9 am on the next day. The train will service on October 8, Tirupati-Secunderabad (no-07470) will depart from Tirupati at 9.15 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 8 am on the next day. The train will ply on October 11. These special trains will halt at Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both directions.

Hyderabad-Yesvantpur (no-07265) will depart from Hyderabad at 9.05 pm and arrive Yesvantpur at 10.50 am on the next day. The date of the journey is October 11, Yesvantpur-Hyderabad (no-07266) will depart from Yesvantpur at 3.50 pm and arrive Hyderabad at 5.45 am on the next day. The train will service on October 12. These special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur and Yelahanka stations in both the directions. Secunderabad-Cuttack (no-07479) will depart from Secunderabad at 9.25 pm and arrive Cuttack at 5.35 pm. This train will service on October 10, Cuttack-Secunderabad (no-07480) will depart from Cuttack at 11.30 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 6.50 pm and will service on October 11.

These special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Nadikudi, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road and Bhubaneswar stations in both the directions and will consist of AC 1st Class, AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Seating Coaches.