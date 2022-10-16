SCR to run special trains between various destinations

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations.

Secunderabad-Tirupati (no-07485) will depart from Secunderabad at 9.25 pm and arrive Tirupati at 7.50 am. The date of journey is October 19, (Tirupati-Secunderabad (no-02763) will depart from Tirupati at 5 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 5.45 am. The train will ply on October 20.

Train no.07485 will halt at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations, Train no. 02763 will stop at Renigunta ,ShriKalahasti, Venkatagiri, Gudur, Nellore,Ongole,Chirala,Tenali, Vijayawada, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Kazipet and Jangaon stations.

Secunderabad-Santragachi (no- 07645) will depart from Secunderabad at 8.40 am and arrive Santragachi at 10.25 am. The train will service on October 21, Santragachi-Secunderabad (no-07646) will depart from Santragachi at 6pm and arrive Secunderabad at 4.10 am. The date of journey is October 21. These special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Guntur, Vijayawada, Tadepalligidem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Khurda road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrakh, Balasore and Kharagpur stations in both the directions.