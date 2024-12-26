  • Menu
SCR to run weekly special trains

SCR to run weekly special trains
Hyderabad: To clear the extra passenger rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) planned to run weekly special train services between Muzaffarpur – Secunderabad- Muzaffarpur which will be effective from January 7.

Hyderabad: To clear the extra passenger rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) planned to run weekly special train services between Muzaffarpur – Secunderabad- Muzaffarpur which will be effective from January 7.

Accordingly, the weekly special train no 05293 Muzaffarpur – Secunderabad will depart at 10:40 am and arrive at 11:50 pm at Secunderabad.

Similarly, train no 05294, Secunderabad-Muzaffarpur, will depart on Thursdays at 3:55 am and arrive on Wednesday at 5 pm.

These special trains will stop at Hajipur, Sonpur, Patliputra, Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Pt DD Upadhyaya, Prayagraj Chheoki, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya, Itarsi, Nagpur, Balharshah, Bellampalli, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, and Kazipet stations in both directions. These special trains consist of second and third AC, third AC Economy, sleeper, and general second-class coaches.

