Live
- Hanu-Man Smashes Rs.300 Crore Mark in 25 Days, Gears up For OTT Premiere!
- Govt keeping tabs on debt
- Tarun Chhabra appointed new Nokia India head
- PMI services at 6-mth high on rising biz deals
- Fresh US-British airstrikes hit Yemen
- At the protest on February 7, led by the Chief Minister, there will be a demand to grant "AIIMS to Raichur"
- Leaked: Nothing Phone 2(a) Design and Departure from Glyph Interface
- Indian-American presidential candidate Haley seeks Secret Service protection: Report
- AP assembly budget sessions: TDP members suspended from the house for one day
- Sri Venkateswara Navaratna Malika in Tirumala on Feb 7
Just In
SCR to temporarily and partially cancel few tra
Highlights
SCR to temporarily and partially cancel few trains
Hyderabad: Dueto non-interlocking works between Moula Ali-Ammuguda-Sanatnagar stations in connection with the double-line works of MMTS phase II, a few trains are temporarily cancelled. Trains 17011 (Hyderabad-Sirpur Kaghaznagar), 17012 (Sirpur Kaghaznagar-Hyderabad), 12714 (Secunderabad-Vijayawada), and 17645 (Secunderabad-Repalle) have been temporarily cancelled until February 11. Trains no 17233 (Secunderabad-Sirpur Kaghaznagar) and 17202 (Secunderabad-Guntur) are partially cancelled between Secunderabad – Kazipet.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS