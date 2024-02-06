SCR to temporarily and partially cancel few tra

Hyderabad: Dueto non-interlocking works between Moula Ali-Ammuguda-Sanatnagar stations in connection with the double-line works of MMTS phase II, a few trains are temporarily cancelled. Trains 17011 (Hyderabad-Sirpur Kaghaznagar), 17012 (Sirpur Kaghaznagar-Hyderabad), 12714 (Secunderabad-Vijayawada), and 17645 (Secunderabad-Repalle) have been temporarily cancelled until February 11. Trains no 17233 (Secunderabad-Sirpur Kaghaznagar) and 17202 (Secunderabad-Guntur) are partially cancelled between Secunderabad – Kazipet.