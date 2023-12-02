Live
- Nellore: Take all precautionary measures, Collector M Harinarayanan tells officials
- TTD hailed for launching Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Visesha Homam
- Factual report to be submitted on Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency to high command: Minister Zameer
- SCR to extend special train services
- Vijayawada: 9-day training programme concludes at ALC
- HC issues non-bailable warrants against MPDO & GP secretary for non-compliance of orders
- Uneasy calm on EFLU campus; questions raised over safety of girls
- People looking for right opportunity stumped all: Prof. Kodanda
- Visakhapatnam: ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ commences at NSTL
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 02 December, 2023
SCR to temporarily cancel and divert few trains
Hyderabad: Due to the closure of platform numbers 9 and 10 in connection with major up-gradation work of Prayagraj station over North Central Railway...
Hyderabad: Due to the closure of platform numbers 9 and 10 in connection with major up-gradation work of Prayagraj station over North Central Railway and other track maintenance works over the Palasa – Visakhapatnam section over East Coast Railway, a few trains will be temporarily cancelled and diverted.
Train no 17016 (Secunderabad – Bhubaneswar) and train no 17015 (Bhubaneswar- Secunderabad) services will be temporarily cancelled on December 3 and 4. Train no 12791 (Secunderabad – Danapur), services will be diverted to Manikpur and Mughalsarai till January 7.
