SCR to temporarily cancel and divert few trains

Hyderabad: Due to the closure of platform numbers 9 and 10 in connection with major up-gradation work of Prayagraj station over North Central Railway...

Hyderabad: Due to the closure of platform numbers 9 and 10 in connection with major up-gradation work of Prayagraj station over North Central Railway and other track maintenance works over the Palasa – Visakhapatnam section over East Coast Railway, a few trains will be temporarily cancelled and diverted.

Train no 17016 (Secunderabad – Bhubaneswar) and train no 17015 (Bhubaneswar- Secunderabad) services will be temporarily cancelled on December 3 and 4. Train no 12791 (Secunderabad – Danapur), services will be diverted to Manikpur and Mughalsarai till January 7.

X