SCR to temporarily cancel few trains

Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking works between Hasanparthi – Uppal stations over the Secunderabad division, a few trains are temporarily canceled.

Train no 12757 (Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar) and train no 12750 (Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad) services will be temporarily cancelled from January 2 to 13, 2024.

