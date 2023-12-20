Live
- Take advantage of PM Vishwakarma Yojana: Collector
- People up the ante against laymen BLOs in Rajendra Nagar
- MLA seeks CM Revanth’s support
- Cosmopolitan Rajahmundry looks beyond caste
- Prajavani receives massive response
- Migrant voters hold key to fate of candidates
- MLA Tellam Venkat Rao hails ‘Green Bhadradri’
- School children protest suspension of bus services
- Jagan’s bid triggers turmoil in YSRCP
- YS Jagan to disburse Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme today
Just In
SCR to temporarily cancel few trains
Highlights
Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking works between Hasanparthi – Uppal stations over the Secunderabad division, a few trains are temporarily...
Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking works between Hasanparthi – Uppal stations over the Secunderabad division, a few trains are temporarily canceled.
Train no 12757 (Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar) and train no 12750 (Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad) services will be temporarily cancelled from January 2 to 13, 2024.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS