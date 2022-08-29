Scribes a bridge between people, govt: Min Srinivas Goud

Mahabubnagar: The second TUWJ (IJU) district Mahasabha was held in Mahabubnagar district on Monday.

The meeting discussed the various issues and challenges faced by the journalist community in the district.

Gracing the occasion, Dr V Srinivas Goud, Minister for Excise, said that journalists must raise the problems, issues and challenges faced by the people and take them to the notice of the government to resolve them. He called upon the journalists to uphold the journalistic values and to work for the society and act as a bridge between the people and the government and help the government in drafting effective policies for the welfare and development of the people of Telangana state.

"Never, before in the history of India, any state government had given Rs 100 crore corpus fund for the welfare of journalist as did the TRS government. Apart from this, the government is also providing health cards, accreditation cards, double bedrooms, plots for housing and support in all respects to the journalists community," said the minister. He also expressed concern over certain section of media for ignoring welfare and development and throwing mud and spreading false propaganda against the government.

The mahasabha was held under the leadership of president Dandu Dattu and vice-president Ramanjaneilu. State TUWJ (IJU) leaders Virahat Ali, State Secretary of TUWJ and Treasurer Rajesh took part in the Mahasabha and assured all the issues faced by the journalist will be resolved.

Later, the new executive body was elected, wherein Dandu Dattu was elected as President, Ramanjaneilu was elected as district general secretary, while A Raju and Chenna Reddy were elected as vice presidents.