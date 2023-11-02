Secunderabad: 3rd batch of Agniveers commence training at EMC Centre

Secunderabad: The frontline batch of Agniveers passed out and stepped into the realm of soldiering on August 5 this year. Following this training of Agniveers batch III commenced at 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad, on Wednesday.

A total of 1,319 Agniveers of recruiting year 2023-24 enrolled in various categories commenced their basic military training at the EME Centre where, the legend Milkha Singh, "India's Flying Sikh" also underwent his basic military training as a recruit of the army and of Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers.

A formal inaugural brief was organised at the centre to commemorate the commencement of the training. All important officials responsible for the training addressed the Agniveers followed by an address by Brig. Suresh G, commandant, EME Centre, motivating the new trainees and bringing their attention to the need for integrity, loyalty, selfless service, mental and physical fitness and knowledge of changing technology to transform themselves to trained soldiers.

The Agniveers were explained about the readiness of the centre for conducting the training, including administrative facilities, for 10 weeks, besides 21 weeks of technical and 14 weeks of trade training at assigned institutions.