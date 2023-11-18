Live
- Allegations of Political Machination
- Nayanthara Turns 39 Here are the 12 highest-rated titles of the Jawan actress on IMDb
- LB Nagar Congress MLA candidate Madhu Goud Yaskhi met CEO Vikas Raj
- BJP door-to-door booklet unveiled in Ibrahimpatnam
- Congress leaders join BRS in Bhuvanagiri
- Thoughtful Gifts for International Men’s Day: Honouring the Men in Your Life
- Secunderabad BRS candidate gets support of Padmasalis
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav credits KCR of providing houses to poor
- SC to hear TN govt's plea against delay by Guv in assenting Bills on Monday
- Cong, Left say Israel is committing genocide, BJP rubbishes their claim
Just In
Secunderabad BRS candidate gets support of Padmasalis
Secunderabad BRS candidate and Deputy Speaker Theegulla Padma Rao Goud is getting support from various quarters
Secunderabad BRS candidate and Deputy Speaker Theegulla Padma Rao Goud is getting support from various quarters. In this order, on Saturday, the Secunderabad Padmasali Association announced its support to Padma Rao Goud in the election.
Association President K.Odian Srinivas, Secretary Adepu Ravi, Treasurer Ankem Srikanth, Leaders Manda Jagan and CH Mallesh said in a statement that their affiliated associations will support BRS candidate Padmarao Goud in the limits of Aydu Municipal Divisions in Secunderabad constituency.
Padmarao Goud stated that the community will have cooperation to achieve success. Meanwhile, Padma Rao Goud expressed his happiness that the Padmasali Sangam has fully supported him. He said that he will do his best for their development.