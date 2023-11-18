Secunderabad BRS candidate gets support of Padmasalis

Secunderabad BRS candidate and Deputy Speaker Theegulla Padma Rao Goud is getting support from various quarters. In this order, on Saturday, the Secunderabad Padmasali Association announced its support to Padma Rao Goud in the election.

Association President K.Odian Srinivas, Secretary Adepu Ravi, Treasurer Ankem Srikanth, Leaders Manda Jagan and CH Mallesh said in a statement that their affiliated associations will support BRS candidate Padmarao Goud in the limits of Aydu Municipal Divisions in Secunderabad constituency.

Padmarao Goud stated that the community will have cooperation to achieve success. Meanwhile, Padma Rao Goud expressed his happiness that the Padmasali Sangam has fully supported him. He said that he will do his best for their development.