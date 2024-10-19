Secunderabad Cantonment MLA briefs on Mutyalamma temple to minister

In a recent gathering, members of the temple committee, led by Hon'ble Cantonment legislator Mr. Ganesh, addressed the troubling incident that occurred at the Mutyalamma mother temple in Kummariguda. They were joined by District In-Charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Goud, who expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate event.

During the meeting, Minister Goud emphasized that the perpetrator of this act will face severe punishment, stating that such behavior should instill fear in anyone considering similar actions in the future, both in the country and in Telangana state. He urged the public to refrain from politicizing the incident and to work towards community unity instead.

In a show of support, the minister confirmed that the government would provide ₹10 lakhs for the reconstruction of the temple. The temple committee expressed their gratitude for this generous gesture from the government, thanking both Minister Goud and legislator Mr. Ganesh for their assistance.

Members of the temple committee, including Kiran, Vamsi, Ranjitha, Muppidi Madhukar, Shekhar Mudiraj, Balavantha Reddy, Sadananda, Maruti, Naresh, and others, were present at this significant meeting, reflecting a strong community resolve in the face of adversity.

