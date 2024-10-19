Live
- CM Cup 2024 Torch Rally Flagged Off in Gadwal: Aiming to Nurture Athletes from Village to International Level
- MLC Challa Venkataramireddy Pays Tributes to Former ZPTC's Son Patel Ramachandra Reddy.
- BRS Party Protests Against Government Over Suspension of Rythu Bharosa for Kharif Season
- District Additional Collector Orders Immediate Resolution of Pending Dharani Applications.
- Immediate Action Needed on Full Farm Loan Waiver: Ranjith Kumar Demands Government Response.
- IND vs NZ: India lose seven wickets for 54 runs to score 462 in second innings; set New Zealand a target of 107 to win first Test
- Must stop 'forex drain' due to students going abroad: Dhankhar
- Over 1 million people affected by flooding in South Sudan
- Think critically, leverage AI to gain strategic advantage: Rajnath Singh to military leaders
- PM Modi to visit Varanasi tomorrow, will lay foundation for 23 projects worth Rs 6,611 cr
Just In
Secunderabad Cantonment MLA briefs on Mutyalamma temple to minister
In a recent gathering, members of the temple committee, led by Hon'ble Cantonment legislator Mr. Ganesh, addressed the troubling incident that occurred at the Mutyalamma mother temple in Kummariguda.
In a recent gathering, members of the temple committee, led by Hon'ble Cantonment legislator Mr. Ganesh, addressed the troubling incident that occurred at the Mutyalamma mother temple in Kummariguda. They were joined by District In-Charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Goud, who expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate event.
During the meeting, Minister Goud emphasized that the perpetrator of this act will face severe punishment, stating that such behavior should instill fear in anyone considering similar actions in the future, both in the country and in Telangana state. He urged the public to refrain from politicizing the incident and to work towards community unity instead.
In a show of support, the minister confirmed that the government would provide ₹10 lakhs for the reconstruction of the temple. The temple committee expressed their gratitude for this generous gesture from the government, thanking both Minister Goud and legislator Mr. Ganesh for their assistance.
Members of the temple committee, including Kiran, Vamsi, Ranjitha, Muppidi Madhukar, Shekhar Mudiraj, Balavantha Reddy, Sadananda, Maruti, Naresh, and others, were present at this significant meeting, reflecting a strong community resolve in the face of adversity.