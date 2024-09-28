Live
Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sriganesh Visits Local Areas, Advocates for Transparency in Housing Allocation
Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sriganesh recently visited the Mudfort, Gandhi Nagar, and Sri Ram Nagar areas, responding to the requests of local residents. During his visit, Sriganesh addressed concerns regarding the allocation of double-bedroom houses in Sri Ram Nagar, Mared Palli, Silver Compound, and Narayana Joppidi, affirming that these homes will be exclusively reserved for individuals from the constituencies.
The MLA emphasized the importance of vigilance among the community in light of rumors suggesting that local leaders might mislead residents concerning housing allocations. He assured the public that he has raised the issue with key officials, including Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, as well as the District Collector.
Sriganesh urged the community to avoid engaging with middlemen or political party operatives who could potentially deceive them in the housing process. He reassured residents that he has already notified the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and the Non-Resident Officer (NRO) about the situation, advocating for a transparent selection process for the allocation of homes.
He stated, “We will ensure that the selection of deserving individuals is conducted transparently, without any undue influence. We are committed to helping the underprivileged secure these houses.”
The MLA's proactive approach aims to safeguard the interests of local residents and foster trust in the government's housing initiatives.