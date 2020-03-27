Secunderabad: SCB officials intensify sanitation drive

Secunderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has taken up disinfection measures at public places. The sanitation wing staff were seen spraying disinfectants across the cantonment areas on Friday. The out-patient hours were also increased in dispensaries and awareness campaign launched with the distribution of pamphlets.

All the Cantonment office buildings, residential areas, school premises, libraries, parks and markets are being sanitized regularly. Residents are being sensitized about the COVID-19 via public announcement service, informative notices, hoardings/pamphlets are been displayed at all prominent places, offices and market areas in cantonments.

The Director General Defence Estates (DGDE) instructed all cantonments to undertake sanitation. There are 62 cantonments in the country. Announcements were made requesting people to remain indoors.

The staff ensured essential services are properly maintained and liaising with Police to ensure the essential staff reaches their place of work. Kirana shop owners were sensitized on the need to inform customers to maintain minimum distance. Liaising with police officials to monitor the home isolation imposed on those who returned from foreign countries.

Task forces have been set up consisting of office staff to ensure the supply of essential commodities, food items, etc, especially for poor. All groceries/kirana stores are sensitised against black marketing, avoidance of large gatherings and to follow the lockdown guidelines. Also ensuring continued and undisrupted water supply arrangements as well as street light services.