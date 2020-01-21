Secunderabad: Special trains to be run for Bible Mission meet

Secunderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) will make the following rail transport arrangement to facilitate the pilgrims attending Bible Mission Annual Convention from January 27 to 29 to be held at Nagarjuna Nagar Railway Halt Station between Nambur-Mangalagiri stations on Vijayawada-Guntur section.

Train No.07223 Kakinada Town-Guntur Passenger Special Train will depart from Kakinada Town at 05:30 hours on January 26 and arrive in Guntur at 12:50 hours on the same day.

In the return direction, Train No. 07224 Guntur-Kakinada Town Passenger Special Train will depart from Guntur at 13:50 hours on January 29 and arrive in Kakinada Town at 20:40 hours on the same day.

This Special Train will stop at all stations en-route. This train will comprise ten General Second Class Coaches.

Temporary Stoppage: Train No.17201/17202 Guntur-Secunderabad-Guntur Golconda Express, Train No.17239 / 17240 Guntur-Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Expres, all passenger trains passing through Nagarjuna Nagar station.

Extension of trains: Train No.57226/57225 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam Passenger will be extended up to Guntur for four days from January 26 to 29 with stoppage at Nagarjuna Nagar Halt Station.

Accordingly, Train No.57226 will depart from Vijayawada at 19:40 hours, arrive/depart from Nagarjuna Nagar halt station at 20:25/20:27 hours and arrive in Guntur at 21:00 hours on the same day.

Train No. 07225 Guntur-Vijayawada Passenger Special Train will depart from Guntur at 21:20 hours from January 26 to 29, arrive/depart from Nagarjuna Nagar halt station at 21:38/21:40 hours and arrive in Vijayawada at 22:35 hours on the same day.