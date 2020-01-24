Secunderabad zone to get 8 FOBs, more bus shelters

Secunderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Secunderabad Zone is planning to construct bus shelters and 8 foot over bridge (FOB) across Secunderabad Zone along with junction improvement works. The foot over bridges would come up at Ramakrishna Math (opposite Indira Park), Ashok Nagar Cross Road, between Himayat Nagar Cross Road and Narayanguda Flyover, Neredmet Bus Stop, Gandhi Medical College & Hospital, St. Ann's College of Education (Secunderabad), St Anns Junior College For Girls in Tarnaka and Rail Nilayam.



Speaking to THI, B Srinivas Reddy, the zonal commissioner, Secunderabad, said, "The construction of FOB would give relief to pedestrians who are hard put to cross the roads amid traffic. The total cost to construct the eight foot over bridges is Rs 17 crore and works would start by the end of January or the first week of February. As FOB construction would be taken by GHMC." "We are planning for junction improvement works across the Secunderabad Zone that includes Marredpally junction, Rasoolpura Junction, Sangeet Junction. The major objective is to improve the movement of traffic, reducing journey time, facilitating free left movements, widening of roads at U-turns and other road safety measures to reduce accidents. Wherever it is feasible, the bus stop construction would take place. The contract for the construction of the bus shelters will be given to a private agency by the GHMC head office.

Junction

improvement areas

l Marredpally junction

l Rasoolpura Junction

l Sangeet Junction

Proposed FoBs

• Ramakrishna Math (opposite Indira Park)

• Ashok Nagar Cross Road

• Between Himayat Nagar Cross Road and Narayanguda Flyover

• Neredmet Bus Stop

• Gandhi Medical College & Hospital

• St. Ann's College of Education (Secunderabad)

• St Anns Junior College For Girls in Tarnaka and Rail Nilayam