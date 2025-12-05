New master plan for Vij to be ready by 2026

Vijayawada: Vijayawada is set to implement a new Master Plan by 2026 aimed at steering the city’s sustainable growth and development. Assistant City Planner Mohan Babu shared this announcement on Thursday. The new plan will focus on streamlining urban development, enhancing infrastructure, and ensuring orderly growth in one of Andhra Pradesh’s fastest-growing cities.

This initiative is being led by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra and Chief City Planner K Sanjay Ratnakumar. The details were outlined during a briefing with assistant collector Farheen Zahid at the newly constructed Town Planning Department office.

During the briefing, Mohan discussed various aspects of the Master Plan, including zoning regulations, online building permission procedures through the Development Permission Management System (DPMS), and the implementation of the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) and Building Permission Scheme (BPS).

He also emphasised the need for enforcement actions against unauthorised constructions, the protection of road right-of-way (RoW), and the use of display devices for policy compliance. Mohan Babu said that Vijayawada currently operates under the 2006 Master Plan, which is updated every 20 years.

The new 2026 plan will feature revised zoning, improvements in junction development, integration of multimodal transport, and special planning provisions for cantonment areas. He also provided copies of the Amaravati Zoning Regulation book for reference. The briefing was attended by PRO Dr Rajia Shabina, TPO Matin, and other staff members.