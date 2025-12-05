Tragic accident claims lives of five students in Palnadu district

A devastating road accident in Palnadu district has claimed the lives of five engineering students. The young men, adorned in traditional Ayyappamala, were en route to Ongole when the tragedy struck.

The students, all from Guntur Vigyan University, were travelling in a car that collided with a container lorry on the Ganapavaram bypass road in Nadendla mandal. Reports indicate that the car went completely underneath the lorry during the incident.

Four students died instantly at the scene, while two others, who sustained serious injuries, were transported to Chilakaluripet Government Hospital for emergency treatment. Sadly, one of these students succumbed to injuries while receiving care.

The deceased have been identified as Ramireddy, Srikanth, Mahesh, Karthik, and Vasulu. Following the accident, former minister and Chilakaluripet MLA Prathipati Pullarao arrived at the hospital to gather details about the incident from the police. The tragic loss has left the community mourning the young lives cut short.