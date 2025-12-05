DDO offices inaugurated

Vijayawada: Officials and legislators of NTR and Krishna districts emphasised the significant role of Divisional Development Officer (DDO) offices in boosting rural development and improving public service delivery. On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development K Pawan Kalyan virtually inaugurated 77 newly constructed DDO offices across the state, including those in Nandigama in NTR district and Machilipatnam division in Krishna district.

The Nandigama inauguration was attended by NTR district collector G Lakshmisha, MLA Tangirala Sowmya, former Home Minister Vasantha Nageswar Rao, department officials, and local representatives. Nandigama DDO G Jyothi was felicitated on the occasion.

In Machilipatnam, Krishna district collector DK Balaji and Pedana MLA Kagitha Krishna Prasad inspected the newly constructed office at Potepalli village and participated in a tree-planting ceremony.

Speaking at the events, Collectors Lakshmisha and DK Balaji said the DDO offices would enable coordinated functioning across all government departments, provide continuous monitoring of key development indicators, and support Vision Units at the constituency level. They urged residents to access welfare and development services locally instead of traveling to district headquarters.

MLAs Tangirala Sowmya and Kagitha Krishna Prasad praised the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and district collectors for their commitment to strengthening the Panchayati Raj system and facilitating holistic rural development.

Officials from RDO, DPO, DRDA, DWAMA, Panchayati Raj, and other departments participated, highlighting a collaborative approach toward sustainable rural progress and improved citizen-centric governance.