Seed Cotton Farmers Revolt: Mass Protest in Gadwal on May 31 Against Corporate Exploitation

Gadwal: In a powerful and urgent call to action, Balaram Naidu, Mandal President of the Nadigadda Human Rights Protection Committee (NHPS), has accused seed companies and their agents of systematically exploiting seed cotton farmers across the district. Speaking at a press conference in Gattu, Naidu exposed shocking irregularities in seed pricing and quality assessment, calling it an "organized betrayal of farmers' trust."

Asserting that justice can no longer be delayed, he announced a mass farmer protest in Gadwal on May 31, where affected farmers from all corners of the district will converge to submit a memorandum to the District Collector, demanding immediate intervention.

Farmers Cheated, Debt-Ridden and Deceived

According to Naidu, seed companies and middlemen have been manipulating both seed prices and quality reports, pushing farmers into financial ruin:

Price Rigging: Companies are allegedly failing to update the prices printed on seed packets, effectively overcharging farmers without accountability.

False Quality Failures: Seeds that have passed quality checks are being falsely declared as failed, leading to unjustified losses for farmers and denial of compensation.

"This is not just negligence; it is a deliberate ploy to rob farmers and drive them deeper into debt," Naidu thundered. "These companies and agents must be held accountable."

Key Demands:

1. Immediate re-sampling of all so-called failed seed packets by an impartial body.

2. Strict action against companies and organizers involved in deceptive practices.

3. Revised pricing and transparency in seed sales.

4. Government intervention to ensure farmers are not left vulnerable to corporate exploitation.

Mass Mobilization for May 31 Protest

The NHPS, under Naidu’s leadership, is mobilizing seed cotton farmers district-wide for a massive rally and representation at the Collector’s office in Gadwal on May 31. This marks a crucial moment in what Naidu called “a battle for survival and dignity” for the farming community.

"This is not a political protest. This is a people's uprising. We will not stay silent while our farmers are pushed into crisis by corporate greed," he declared.

Support from the Ground

Several grassroots leaders and committee members stood in solidarity with Naidu, including:

Venkataramulu,Dayakar,Suresh,Narasimhulu,Veeranna,Gattu Vasu,Amaresh,Battalayya,

Srinath,Ramamji, and others.

These leaders stressed that the NHPS has been at the forefront of farmer rights movements and vowed to continue the struggle until systemic reforms are achieved.

A Wake-Up Call for Authorities

This upcoming protest is not just a cry for help—it is a demand for justice, transparency, and farmer empowerment. With agriculture already under stress from climate change and market volatility, manipulation by seed companies only adds fuel to the fire.

The ball is now in the government's court. Will the administration act before the farmers take their fight further? The answer may unfold in Gadwal on May 31.