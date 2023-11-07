Seethakka asks people to stand by her once again in Mulugu

MLA Seethakka called upon the people to stand together for truth in Mulugu Constituency and stated that it is the war between justice and injustice.

Mulugu MLA Sitakka spoke to the media on Tuesday morning. On this occasion, she spoke about corruption and irregularities in the last ten years of BRS rule. She said that the rich state of Telangana was sent into debts.

She urged the people to stand by her and bless for standing on the side of people and stated that she is going to file nomination tomorrow. She asked the people to attend in large numbers.