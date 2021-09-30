Seethakka fires at Centre, Telangana

Mulugu: The entire country is in the debt trap, Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya aka Seethakka said. Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, she criticised the Central and State governments for their anti-people policies. "Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao are autocrats. While KCR is bothered about his family rule, Modi has been rolling out red carpet to corporate houses," Seethakka said.

Both the TRS and the BJP were moving ahead with hand in glove. They feign engaged in fisticuffs in the State and comfort each other at the national level, she said. Referring to Dalit Bandhu, Seethakka demanded the government to implement it State-wide besides extending the scheme to Tribals.

Stating that there was no development in the State for the last seven years, she demanded the TRS government to fill the 1.92 lakh vacancies in the State service.

Training guns on BJP-led Centre, she demanded it to roll back the three farm laws and electricity bill that are detrimental to the interests of the farmers. She also found fault with the Centre for increasing the prices of petroleum products and its efforts to privatise the public sector units. Earlier, she attended the Shashti Purti ceremony of the Congress Mulugu district president N Kumaraswamy.