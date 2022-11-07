  • Menu
Seethakka gifts shoes to Rahul Gandhi

Congress Mulugu MLA Seethakka is actively participating in party leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and she danced along with Rahul to tribal dance forms including Gussadi.

Hyderabad: Congress Mulugu MLA Seethakka is actively participating in party leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and she danced along with Rahul to tribal dance forms including Gussadi. As per sources, Rahul Gandhi asked Seethakka about what she is going to gift him and later he also told to KC Venugopal that Seethakka told her that she is going to gift him. Later, Seethakka asked Rahul Gandhi's staff about his shoe size and brand and presented him.

It is said that the branded shoe costs around Rs 16000 to Rs 20000. It is also stated that an interesting conversation took place between Rahul and Seethakka while presenting the gift to him. Rahul asked Seethakka about her gun and in reply she said that she left her gun in the forest. Later, Rahul told her that she will invite her to Delhi to test her gun-firing skills.

