Seethakka inspects medical college construction works

Mulugu : Minister for Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Women, and Child Welfare, D Anasuya Seethakka, has directed the concerned officials to accelerate the construction works of the newly constructed Medical College and Integrated Collectorate Office in Mulugu district.

On Saturday, Seethakka, along with District Collector TS Diwakar, inspected the construction works of the new Medical College and Integrated Collectorate Office on-site. During the visit, she urged the need to speed up construction works and, if necessary, employ additional workers to ensure swift completion while maintaining quality standards.

The Minister directed that the construction works of the Integrated Collectorate Office be completed by December and handed over to the officials. She also instructed the officials to expedite the completion of the road leading to the new Collectorate.

Later, she inquired with the principal of the Medical College about the number of courses available, the potential student intake, and the facilities to be provided to them.

