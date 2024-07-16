Live
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Issues Key Orders on Aarogyasri Implementation
- ED raids premises of former Bihar MLA Gulab Yadav
- YouTube Announces New Guidelines for AI-Based Videos to Enhance Transparency
- Boost to Aatmanirbharta: Govt releases new list of 346 indigenous defence items
- Laos president calls for urgent action to address economic woes
- Sri Lanka and US to enhance cooperation on maritime security
- Bengal school job case: CBI grilling staff of OMR sheet producing agency
- Four killed in traffic collision in Vietnam
- Environmental approval granted for Australian plan to export solar electricity to Singapore
- Realme Watch S2 with ChatGPT-Powered AI Assistant India Launch on July 30
Just In
Seethakka launches ‘Amma Mata - Anganwadi Bata’
Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare Department Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka along with District Collector Divakara TS launched ‘Amma Mata - Anganwadi Bata’ programme at Mohammad Gauspalli Anganwadi Center in the district on Monday.
Mulugu: Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare Department Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka along with District Collector Divakara TS launched ‘Amma Mata - Anganwadi Bata’ programme at Mohammad Gauspalli Anganwadi Center in the district on Monday.
The programme was rolled out by the government prestigiously across the state.
On this occasion, Seethakka said that the government’s aim is to provide stress-free education and enrol children in Anganwadi to lay the foundation for their future. She stated that education for common man shouldn’t be very hard to achieve and it is good thought that children after 3 years of age should get pre-primary education.State Chief Minister launched‘Amma Mata - Aganwadibata’, which will be organized across the state from 15-07-2024 to 20-07-2024, will be launched with the preface of “Enroll children in Anganwadi and lay the foundation for their future”, she said.
Minister said that the government will provide uniform clothes, toys and nutritious food to Anganwadi children like never before. She added that every child’s mother should send their children to Anganwadi centers where they have good food, good school and all facilities. It was explained that this program was undertaken to provide pre-primary education with play songs in a fun way to avoid the difficulties, which put pressure on the students in the name of education.
Anganwadi teachers were given pre-training to teach all the children coming from mother’s lap to Anganwadi school with same mother’s love, and from Monday all Anganwadi centres in the state will work as pre-schools.