Seethakka launches ‘Amma Mata - Anganwadi Bata’

Mulugu: Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare Department Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka along with District Collector Divakara TS launched ‘Amma Mata - Anganwadi Bata’ programme at Mohammad Gauspalli Anganwadi Center in the district on Monday.

The programme was rolled out by the government prestigiously across the state.

On this occasion, Seethakka said that the government’s aim is to provide stress-free education and enrol children in Anganwadi to lay the foundation for their future. She stated that education for common man shouldn’t be very hard to achieve and it is good thought that children after 3 years of age should get pre-primary education.State Chief Minister launched‘Amma Mata - Aganwadibata’, which will be organized across the state from 15-07-2024 to 20-07-2024, will be launched with the preface of “Enroll children in Anganwadi and lay the foundation for their future”, she said.

Minister said that the government will provide uniform clothes, toys and nutritious food to Anganwadi children like never before. She added that every child’s mother should send their children to Anganwadi centers where they have good food, good school and all facilities. It was explained that this program was undertaken to provide pre-primary education with play songs in a fun way to avoid the difficulties, which put pressure on the students in the name of education.

Anganwadi teachers were given pre-training to teach all the children coming from mother’s lap to Anganwadi school with same mother’s love, and from Monday all Anganwadi centres in the state will work as pre-schools.