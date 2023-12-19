Live
Just In
Seethakka offers prayers at Ramappa temple
Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka visited Ramappa Ramalingeshwar Swami temple in Mulugu on Monday. Vedic scholars offered blessings to the minister.
On this occasion, the minister said that she is indebted to the people of Mulugu constituency as a witness of the goddess, that she knows the problems of every village and mandal, and promised to remove all the problems and develop Mulugu constituency.
He said that measures will be taken to provide jobs and employment opportunities, welfare schemes will be provided to those who deserve them, and good governance will be provided to the people.
She said that the nationally recognised Ramappa temple is in a dilapidated condition, and the shrine will be repaired with special funds.