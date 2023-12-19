  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Seethakka offers prayers at Ramappa temple

Seethakka offers prayers at Ramappa temple
x
Highlights

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka visited Ramappa Ramalingeshwar Swami temple in Mulugu on Monday. Vedic scholars offered blessings to the minister.

Mulugu: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka visited Ramappa Ramalingeshwar Swami temple in Mulugu on Monday. Vedic scholars offered blessings to the minister.

On this occasion, the minister said that she is indebted to the people of Mulugu constituency as a witness of the goddess, that she knows the problems of every village and mandal, and promised to remove all the problems and develop Mulugu constituency.

He said that measures will be taken to provide jobs and employment opportunities, welfare schemes will be provided to those who deserve them, and good governance will be provided to the people.

She said that the nationally recognised Ramappa temple is in a dilapidated condition, and the shrine will be repaired with special funds.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X