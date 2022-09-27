Selecting beneficiary for Dalit Bandhu is our choice, says Min Indrakaran

Nirmal: Minister A Indrakaran Reddy participated in Dalit Bandhu distribution programme held at Narsapur in Nirmal district. While he was speaking, some women informed Minister that they did not receive scheme money even though they are eligible.

Indrakaran said every beneficiary will receive Dalit Bandhu and recalled Rs 1.5 crore was released towards the scheme. As they kept on demanding, he lost cool and told them to ask the BJP leaders as they are loyal to them.



After some time, the Minister controlled himself and said that beneficiary selection for the scheme is our choice. He directed the police to take away women, who are questioning him on Dalit Bandhu. Now, the video of Indrakaran's interaction with women gone viral on social media.



Recently, a similar incident took place when a youngster told TRS MLA from Narsapur Madan Reddy at a meeting that he did not receive money under Kalyana Lakshmi scheme. He scolded the youth and directed police to take him away from the meeting.