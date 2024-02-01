Senior Congress leaders in race for LS tickets

Hyderabad: As Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has decided to blow the Lok Sabha poll bugle on February 2, scores of party seniors are looking for tickets. Despite the Pradesh Election Committee adopting a resolution to delegate complete authority of the exercise to the high command for finalising the candidates for 17 segments, fierce contest and lobbying is likely to influence the decision at different levels.

With scores of seniors eyeing the Khammam seat, the constituency turns out to be top amongst different segments fiercely contested within the party. Former MPs V Hanumantha Rao and Renuka Chaudhury have fixed their eyes on the constituency, which borders AP, and can generate considerable impact on polls in AP, as the campaign heats up. While others who are trying to get tickets for their kin include Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (for his wife Nandini), Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy (for his brother Prasad Reddy) and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao (for son Yugandhar).

While at Malkajgiri, which was represented by Revanth Reddy, leaders from the Reddy community are competing. Despite losing in the Assembly polls, Mynampally Hanumantha Rao is lobbying for a ticket. It is also being contested by Narsareddy Bhoopathi Reddy, the party’s Qutbullapur in-charge & PCC general secretary, and Singireddy Hari Vardhan Reddy, the DCC president of Medchal-Malkajgiri & PCC senior official spokesperson. Actor-politician Vijayashanti is aiming to contest from Medak, even as former Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy is trying his best to push the candidature of his wife Nirmala, who is the Medak DCC president.

At Nagarkurnool S A Sampath Kumar, the former MLA from Alampur, remains top contender, but Mallu Ravi, who despite being appointed the special representative of government in Delhi, has decided to throw his hat in the ring. After formally announcing on Wednesday his son Mallu Siddharth submitted an application on his behalf in Gandhi Bhavan.

Top leaders whose names are making rounds include former minister K Jana Reddy or his son K Raghuveer Reddy (Nalgonda) and AICC leader and former MLA Vamsi Chand Reddy (Mahbubnagar). While minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy is said to be lobbying for Patel Ramesh Reddy (Nalgonda), who could not get MLA ticket, besides Jana’s family. At Bhongir, besides PCC leader Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s wife Laxmi is also a contender. In Chevella, Badangpet Mayor Ch Parijatha Narsimha Reddy and former Medchal MLA K Laxma Reddy are aiming for tickets.