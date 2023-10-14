Senior most Congress leader join BRS today

BRS working President and Telangana IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao will meet senior most Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah today and invite the latter to join the ruling BRS today.

Lakshmaiah quit the Congress for not according to him priority in the party on Friday. He made wild allegations against TPCC President A Revanth Reddy and also the party high command over its failure in respecting the demand to allot more number of tickets to the Backward Classes in the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana. Lakshmaiah already praised BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao for giving importance to BCs in political appointments in the government.

KTR accompanied by a few a senior BRS leader will visit Lakshmaiah 's residence in Hyderabad and meet the veteran leader in the state.

Sources said that BRS will utilise Lakshmaiah's services to win the party in Jangaon Assembly Constituency where the Congress leader was holding strong support. He is likely to get MLC post after the assembly election.