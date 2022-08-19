Sept 3 last date for Army recruitment registration

Hyderabad: The Registration for Indian Army Recruitment Rally under the Agnipath Scheme is in progress and last date for submitting the application is September 3. The rally will be conducted at Sri Venkateswara Degree College Ground Suryapet (Telangana) from 15 to 31 October.

Vacancies are available for Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk / Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass and Agniveer Tradesman 8th pass categories.

Candidates up to 23 years as on October 1 are eligible to apply. They can only apply online on the website www.joinindianarmy. nic.in. The Application window will close on 3 September 2022. The Recruitment process is fully automated, fair and transparent. Candidates must guard against touts/fraudsters who claim that they can help anyone pass or get enrolled. Only hard work and preparation will ensure their selection as per merit. Touts and agents have no role to play and candidates are advised not to be lured by such agents/ agencies, said a senior officer, defence wing, Hyderabad.