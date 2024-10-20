Service Mindset is Essential for Everyone - MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy

Nagar kurnool: The special camp of the National Service Scheme (NSS), conducted by the students of Palem Agricultural College in Thoodukurthi village, Nagarkurnool mandal, concluded on Sunday. The closing ceremony was graced by the chief guest, MLC of the united Mahabubnagar district, Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy.

The villagers and Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy appreciated the various service activities carried out by the students over the past week. The performances by the students on the final day impressed the audience.





In his address, MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy encouraged the agricultural college students to aim for jobs as agricultural officers after completing their studies and to support farmers in their efforts. He emphasized that “Farmers are the ones who feed the nation,” and urged everyone to stand by them.

He also encouraged students to cultivate a mindset of service, stating that there is no greater joy than serving others. Finally, Associate Dean of the Agricultural College, Dr. Pushpavathi, and program officers Dr. Etela Satyanarayana and Dr. Sadhana expressed their heartfelt thanks to MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy and MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy for their support to the camp.