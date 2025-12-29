'Settlement’ culture continues in villages despite Bhu Bharati

Hyderabad: Is the Revenue Department in Telangana in deep sleep? It looks like so with ‘settlement’ culture as regards land disputes still continuing in villages despite the Bhu Bharati portal. Though the Congress government came to power two years ago and Bhu Bharati Act replaced the controversial Dharani portal for land records, the maladies of the BRS party's regime are still continuing in the state under the Congress regime.Instead of addressing land disputes effectively and expeditiously, the Congress government has been trying to escape by saying that the Bhu Bharati portal is still being strengthened. On its part, the Revenue Department officials are turning a blind eye to land disputes.

Consequently, ‘settlement batches’ which started during the previous BRS government are still having a field day in villages thereby causing distress to innocent farmers. These 'settlement batches' are arbitrarily resolving land disputes, even though it is the responsibility of the Revenue Department, particularly the Tahsildar offices, to address such land-related issues. As 'settlement batches' are allegedly accepting money from wrongdoers and settling disputes in their favour, innocent farmers are losing both land and money.

Ramulu, a farmer from the erstwhile Nalgonda district, lamented that these ‘settlement batches’ are least concerned about justice.

"They do not properly understand land issues, yet they deliver judgements in favor of those who pay more money. This leads to double trouble for innocent farmers," he said.

He further stated that Tahsildars are not responding adequately to farmers’ grievances. “Instead of resolving land issues, Tahsildars advise farmers to approach the police when matters become serious. The police, in turn, suggest that farmers approach 'settlement batches' in villages,” he alleged.

“But after approaching the nefarious batches, farmers’ problems multiply. These batches collect goodwill money from both sides but dictate terms without solving the issue, forcing farmers to approach them repeatedly,” he lamented. Another farmer, Venkataiah, appealed to the government to ensure that Tahsildars respond promptly to land disputes, irrespective of their nature. “Only then will the problem of private settlements come to an end. Otherwise, this government cannot be called a people’s government,” he commented. Laxmaiah, another farmer, said that farmers have been waiting for a long time for surveyors to conduct land surveys. “The Revenue Department should proactively solve land disputes. Otherwise, these 'settlement batches' will continue to earn easy money by harassing farmers,” he said.



