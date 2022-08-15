Several Congress leaders join TRS

Hyderabad: In a jolt to the opposition parties, the ruling TRS intensified poaching of rival party leaders in Munugodu as several leaders from Congress joined the party on Sunday.

In a programme held on Sunday at Telangana Bhavan, several Sarpanchas and MPTCs from Munugodu Constituency joined the party in the presence of former speaker S Madhusudhana Chary, Armor MLA A Jeevan Reddy. Madhusudhana Chary and Jeevan Reddy invited the Congress leaders into the party with pink khanduas.

Speaking on this occasion, Madhusudhana Chary and Jeevan Reddy assured that those who joined the party would get a suitable position in the party.

All of them were followers of K Rajagopal Reddy in the past. Rajagopal Reddy was looking to join the BJP, his followers refused to go with him and join the TRS.

The leaders who joined on Sunday include Ravigudem Sarpanch Gurram Satyam (General Secretary of State Sarpanch Forum), Cholledu Village Sarpanch Janigala Maheshwari Saidulu Yadav, Kishtapuram Sarpanch Nandipati Radha Ramesh, Kistapuram MPTC Beemanapally Saidulu, Kalavalapalli Sarpanch Vantepaka Jagan Goud, Jamistan Palli Sarpanch Pantangi Padma.

Meanwhile, several MPTC members from the Congress party also joined the TRS in presence of Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday.