Several leaders visit former CM KCR in hospital

Several leaders including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana State Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telugu film actor K Chiranjeevi and others called on the BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, who is undergoing treatment in Yashoda hospital.



The Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had a telephonic conversation with the BRS Working President KT Rama Rao and enquired about the recent surgery undergone by Chandrasekhar Rao and his post-surgery recovery. The Governor expressed her sincere wishes for a swift recovery for Rao. Additionally, she inquired about the health condition of former Chief Minister with BRS leader T Harish Rao, who was present at Raj Bhavan for the Protem Speaker swearing-in ceremony earlier on December 9.

Chandrababu Naidu was seen sitting on a chair adjacent to K Chandrashekar Rao and having a brief conversation. The doctors explained Naidu about the surgery process and the treatment given to the former Chief Minister. Later, talking to media, Chandrababu Naidu said that he had come here to consult doctors and talk to Chandrashekar Rao. The doctors said it would take six weeks to walk normally. There is a need for his fast recovery, and he should move forward for the service of the people.

“Sometimes small issues come in life, he has slipped, and his hip joint got fractured. The doctors have satisfactorily operated and he will recover soon and there are good chances that he can walk normally,” said Chandrababu Naidu, wishing a speedy recovery. Film actors KChiranjeevi, Prakash Raj, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, BSP State President RS Praveen Kumar, Bheem Army chief Chandrashekar Azad, former ministers Ch Malla Reddy, G Kamalakar, A Venkateshwar Reddy, M Narasimhlu and others were among those who met Rao. The doctors said that there was recovery in his health condition post-surgery and said that in a day or two the BRS chief would be discharged from the hospital.