Severe Flooding Hits Warangal Due to Heavy Rains
Warangal, Hanumakonda, and Kazipet have been severely affected by heavy rainfall that commenced around midnight on Monday. The continuous downpour has led to extensive waterlogging in several areas, particularly at the Hanumakonda bus stand and various low-lying localities.
Residents are grappling with the challenges posed by standing floodwater, especially in Kazipet, Hassanparthi, Reddypuram, Gokul Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, and New Shayampet. Authorities have urged individuals living in vulnerable areas to relocate to safer locations.
The impact of the flooding is evident throughout Warangal city, where roads in Battala Bazaar and Old Beat Bazaar are inundated. Communities along Hunter Road, NTR Nagar, Ramannapet, Shivanagar, Karimabad, and Sakarashi Kunta are also experiencing significant flooding.
Warangal Railway Station is facing severe waterlogging, with floodwater penetrating homes in DK Nagar near Ursugutta. Authorities have commenced the evacuation of slum dwellers to rehabilitation centres to ensure their safety amidst the rising waters.