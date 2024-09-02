Severe rains cause flooding and casualties

Kodad (Suryapet): Throughout Suryapet district, there has been continuous rain since Saturday night. Due to the rainfall in Kodada town, low-lying areas have become waterlogged, and water has entered houses in several colonies.

On Sunday, two cars were swept away in a canal near Bharati Public School in Kodad town limits. The body of Kodad resident Nagam Ravi was found in one of the cars. In another incident, the body of a teacher named Venkateshwarlu was found in the floodwaters in Kodad’sSrimannarayana Colony.

Venkateshwarlu had gone missing in the floodwaters while returning home on his bike last night, and his death has left his family in deep sorrow. Meanwhile, authorities have warned the public not to venture outside unless absolutely necessary due to the heavy rains. They have advised residents of low-lying areas to remain vigilant and alert. They also suggested that people should inform authorities by phone if they need any assistance.