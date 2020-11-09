SFI demands help for kin of Telangana student killed self at college

Hyderabad: The Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Sunday demanded the Centre and the State governments to come to the rescue of the family of Iswarya.

In a statement on Sunday, the SFI State president and secretary RL Murthy and Nagaraju alleged that Iswarya, studying an undergraduate course in a Delhi University college had committed suicide facing financial problems. They said that the student had joined in B.Sc (Maths) stream at an affiliated college in Delhi and she was supposed to get a four-year Inspire Scholarship from the Union Ministry of Science and Technology. However, she was facing financial problems since the Minister had stopped the disbursal of her scholarship after one year.

The parents of the students had sold their gold and paid Rs 2 lakh towards instalment for continuing her studies, however, as they were poor they could not support after a while.

As the scholarship had stopped and anguished over not being able to continue her studies, the student had taken the extreme step, they said. They further charged the institute responsible for the death and asked the State government also to help the parents of the deceased. Further, the SFI will organise protests across the universities and the district centres demanding immediate disbursal of fellowships, scholarships and reopening of the university hospitals in the State.